EndSARS: Some Years Back, I Sang Nigeria ‘Jaga Jaga’

Nigerian veteran musician, Eedris Abdulkareem has gone down memory lane to remember the time when he sang his hit song, ‘Jaga Jaga’.

The rapper, singer and songwriter took to his official Twitter page to reminisce on the time when the record was released in light of the recent developments in Nigeria.

This is particularly because of the harassment of #EndSARS peaceful protesters by the Nigerian police.

”Some years back I sang nigeria jaga jaga” now! Right or wrong? #EndSARS”, he tweeted.

Read Also: ‘Don’t Belittle Your Wife Because You Provide Bread’ – Eedris Abdulkareem Tells Men

The hip hop artist released ‘Jaga Jaga’ in 2004 as an album under the record label, Kennis Music. The lead song on the album, ‘Jaga Jaga’ became an instant hit track for its reliability among Nigerian citizens.