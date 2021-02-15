You are here
Singer D'Banj Gifts Wife A Range Rover Velar On Valentine's Day (Video)
Singer D’Banj Gifts Wife A Range Rover Velar On Valentine’s Day (Video)

Singer Dbanj Gifts Wife A Range Rover Velar On Valentines Day Video
Dbanj, Lineo

Popular Nigerian singer, Dapo Daniel Oyebanjo alias D’Banj, gifted his wife, Lineo Didi Kilgrow, with a brand new Range Rover Velar on Valentine’s Day.

Taking to his Instagram stories section on Sunday, the ‘Fall In Love’ singer posted a couple of video that captured the gift-giving moment.

In one of the video clips, the musician was seen cradling his daughter while his wife gleefully ran towards the swanky car.

The singer’s wife was also seen trying out her new wheels in another clip.

D’Banj captioned one of the videos with the words; “Happy Valentines’ my lover, you deserve more”.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2016, share two kids together; a boy and a girl.

Watch the video below:

