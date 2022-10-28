Elon Musk completes Twitter takeover in $44bn deal

Chief financial officer Ned Segal, and the firm’s top legal and policy executive, Vijaya Gadde, are leaving alongside Mr Agrawal, according to US media reports.

The completion of the deal brings to an end months of legal wrangling, but the deal has prompted questions over the platform’s future direction.

The CEO of electric car maker Tesla Inc has said he wants to prevent the platform from becoming an echo chamber for hate and division.

Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in! pic.twitter.com/D68z4K2wq7 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 26, 2022

He also wants to “defeat” spam bots on Twitter and make the algorithms that determine how content is presented to its users publicly available.

Elon Musk has also tried to calm employee fears that major layoffs are coming and assured advertisers that his past criticism of Twitter’s content moderation rules would not harm its appeal.

Dear Twitter Advertisers pic.twitter.com/GMwHmInPAS — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 27, 2022

