Ekweremadu: Nigerian politicians demonic -Charlie Boy





Controversial and outspoken musician, Charles Oputa, popularly known as ‘Charly Boy’ has described NIgerian politicians as demonic and desperate to do anything to have their way.

He was reacting to the arrest and detention of former deputy senate president Ike Ekweremadu and his wife Beatrice in the UK for alleged organ harvesting.

The UK Metropolitan Police had, in a statement confirming the arrest of the couple, said the duo were charged to court, following an investigation by the police’ specialist crime team.





The court denied them bail and adjourned the matter to July 7.

Reacting, Charly Boy, via his Twitter page, described Nigerian politicians as ‘demonic’.

His tweet read: “ Ekweremadu’s daughter needed a kidney transplant in London, na so dem go pick one under 18 yrs person from one village give am passport to Britain.





“Alarm don blow, Ekweremadu arrested. All these our politicians are so demonic no be here.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! —

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days…





Share this:

Like this: Like Loading…

Sourced From Nigerian Music