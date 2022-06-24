Gospel Singer, Mercy Chinwo, shares pre-wedding pictures with fiance

Mercy Chinwo, popular Nigerian gospel artiste, has announced her engagement to Pastor Blessed Uzochikwa of The Waterbrook Church.

The Rivers State born singer took to her Instagram page to make the announcement.

Sharing pre-wedding photos on her Instagram page on Wednesday, Chinwo said, “I am blessed to be blessed with #theofficialblessed ❤️ The thoughts of doing the next phase and the rest phase of my life with you makes the blessing more real💃 I love you Sweet❤️”

