You are here
Entertainment Lifestyle 

Gospel Singer, Mercy Chinwo, shares pre-wedding pictures with fiance

Village Reporter,
Gospel Singer, Mercy Chinwo, shares pre-wedding pictures with fiance
Chinwo, fiance

Mercy Chinwo, popular Nigerian gospel artiste, has announced her engagement to Pastor Blessed Uzochikwa of The Waterbrook Church.

Gospel Singer, Mercy Chinwo, shares pre-wedding pictures with fiance

The Rivers State born singer took to her Instagram page to make the announcement.

Gospel Singer, Mercy Chinwo, shares pre-wedding pictures with fiance

Sharing pre-wedding photos on her Instagram page on Wednesday, Chinwo said, “I am blessed to be blessed with #theofficialblessed ❤️ The thoughts of doing the next phase and the rest phase of my life with you makes the blessing more real💃 I love you Sweet❤️”

Sourced From Nigerian Music

Related posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.