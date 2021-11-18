ECOWAS places santions on over 150 members of Malian government

The Economic Community of the West African States (ECOWAS) has placed sanctions on over 150 members of Mali’s transitional government including the interim Prime Minister Choguel Maiga.

The financial assets of all those on the list – including the 121 members of the National Transitional Council, have been frozen and they are further banned from traveling within ECOWAS. The sanctions also apply to their family members.

21 ministers have also been included in the list.

The transitional president and head of the junta Colonel Assimi Goïta and Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop are not on the list

No official but according to several sources, Assimi Goïta and Abdoulaye Diop were left out to allow the transitional authorities to be present at future meetings of the West African body and thus maintain dialogue between the two parties.

The bloc has been piling pressure on Mali’s transitional government, demanding they stick to an agreement to organize elections next February.

It had warned of sanctions on those it said were frustrating efforts for a return to constitutional rule.

In May, Mali junta leader Colonel Assimi Goita staged another coup, deposing a transitional administration in which he was vice president.

He has pledged to stick to the old transition schedule but his government has been accused of dragging its feet on efforts to achieve civilian rule.

