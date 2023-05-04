DOWNLOAD: Fireboy drops first song of 2023 ‘Someone’

Fireboy, the Nigeria R&B singer, has come through with ‘Someone’, his first single of the year.

Advertisement

The music star announced the release of the track in the late hours of Wednesday.

“Thank you for your patience always. My first single this year is out now everywhere,” he wrote on Twitter.

thank you for your patience, always. my first single this year, “someone” audio and video out now everywhere! let’s go 🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀https://t.co/PtxpXRPRUg pic.twitter.com/EW3HKOYIvI Advertisement — Fireboy DML (@fireboydml) May 3, 2023

In the song which was accompanied by a video, Fireboy expresses his vulnerabilities to his lover.

Advertisement

“Take my time, don’t take my life | do this right, it will change your life | smoke and ganja, that’s you and I | be my karma, be my life | out of sight, out of mind, stay tonight | my Delila, add some fire, I’m in denial,” he sings in English.

Fireboy has established a name for himself in the Nigerian music industry.

He has also bagged several awards for his craft.

Advertisement

He recently became the first African artiste to perform on the main stage at the 2022 BET awards ceremony.

He released an album titled ‘Playboy’ in 2022.

The body of work came on the back of his 2020 album ‘Apollo’ and his 2019 debut project titled, ‘Laughter, Tears, and Goosebumps.’

‘Apollo’ won the Album of the Year award at the 14th Headies. He also took home a total of four awards at the ceremony.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: ‘SOMEONE’ BY FIREBOY

Copyright 2023 TheCable. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from TheCable.

Follow us on twitter @Thecablestyle

Sourced From Nigerian Music