Djibouti President pays state visit to Ethiopia to further deepen ties

Djibouti’s leader, President Ismail Omar Guelleh has held a bilateral meeting on regional issues of mutual concern with Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in Adis Ababa.

President Ismail Omar Guelleh and Prime Minister Abiy on Monday explored ways of strengthening multifaceted cooperation between the two countries.

“We discussed about the energy, we discussed about water how to promote trade through upgrading the performance of the logistics, the port ,the road, you know Djibouti and Ethiopian has very integrated economies and sometimes we are also quoted as a role model. Today the visit of the President was really successful.” Mahamoud Ali Youssouf, Minister of Foreign Affaires of Djibouti said at the press briefing on the visit in Adis Ababa.

Both leaders were reported to have discussed the strengthening of economic ties in trade and agricultural investments, and the scale-up joint infrastructure development.

“The ties between our two nations are historical and broad-based. It is not only neighborly ties but familial. President Ismail Guelleh and I are committed to capitalizing on existing foundations for mutual prosperity”, Prime Minister Abiy said.

_”The security and the stability of Djibouti as well as the unity and the stability of Ethiopia is fundamental to both countries’ joint interests and the two leaders also exchanged on mutual cooperation on this field.” _Ahmed Shide, Minister of Finance of Ethiopia added.

The latest visit comes three weeks after the defense forces of Ethiopia and Djibouti agreed to expand cooperation during the 9th Ethio-Djibouti Defense Chiefs of Staff meeting held in Addis Abeba.

Pime Minister Abiy Ahmed enjoys warm relations with Djibouti having made the country his first foreign trip destination after taking office in April 2018.

Sourced from Africanews