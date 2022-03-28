African Development Bank Group delegation in Egypt affirms support for a successful COP27

An African Development Bank Group delegation led by Dr. Kevin Kariuki, the Bank’s Vice President for Power, Energy, Climate Change, and Green Growth, has concluded a one-week mission in Egypt on preparations for the United Nations climate change conference (COP27) which will be held in Sharm-el-Sheikh in November 2022.

The dialogue focused on how the Bank and Egypt can collaborate to ensure that COP27 delivers successful outcomes for the world and Africa. The visit took place from 13 to 17 March 2022.

After meeting with Dr. Rania Al-Mashat, Minister of International Cooperation on 13 March, the Bank delegation held fruitful discussions with various stakeholders, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Environment, the Ministry of Electricity and Renewable Energy, and other international financial institutions.

During the mission, the Bank gained a better understanding of Egypt’s priorities and expectations for COP27 as well as expected needs and potential areas of support. In a wrap-up meeting with Dr. Al-Mashat, Kariuki stated, “I am pleased that Egypt’s COP27 Presidency is placing great emphasis on moving from commitments to actions, building on the key outcomes of the Glasgow Climate Pact.”

In the discussions with the various stakeholders, it was noted that the success of this “African COP” would be measured by progress made on global climate action as well as Africa’s climate change positions and priorities, including adaptation, climate finance, loss and damage, and particularly the need to recognize Africa’s specific circumstances and needs.

The Egyptian authorities and the African Development Bank Group agreed on the need for consultations on key issues such as addressing the nexus between gender and climate change in Africa and supporting the international framework on climate finance to flesh out the arguments around the $100 billion commitment under the Glasgow Climate Pact. Other issues include shaping the narrative on the global decarbonization agenda; and making the case for adaptation and loss and damage support to Africa, by showcasing successful practices, benefits and the profitability of adaptation actions.

Kariuki reiterated the Bank’s commitment to supporting the government of Egypt in preparation for such consultations and other efforts to deliver a successful COP27. Dr. Kariuki also indicated that the Bank is working with other international finance institutions to launch the Alliance for Green Infrastructure in Africa at COP27.

COP27 will also be an important opportunity for Egypt to showcase its green initiatives. Additionally, the Bank is planning to co-organize with the Government of Egypt and other regional partners an Africa Pavilion, as a key platform to showcase Africa’s climate solutions and advocate for Africa’s priorities. Ahead of COP27, the Bank will also support the preparation of the International Cooperation Forum, which will be organized by Egypt in September 2022.

Dr. Al-Mashat expressed the Government of Egypt’s appreciation for the Bank’s interest and commitment to support the country’s efforts for COP27. She said the agreed points on which the African Development Bank can cooperate with Egypt regarding COP27 and post-COP will be discussed in later meetings.

