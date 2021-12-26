DESMOND TUTU: Farewell To A Remarkable Man Of Deep Faith By Richard Odusanya

Farewell, Archbishop Desmond Tutu. Your departure on the day of sharing LOVE, “Boxes day” speaks volumes. It befits the treasure that the life you lived was. It is an evidence of your commitments to humanity, education, democracy and the promotion of human rights and dignity which you laboriously identified with.

In the words of Sir Winston Churchill, “The truth is incontrovertible, malice may attack it, ignorance may deride it, but in the end, there it is.” The truth is sacrosanct, the truth is constant, the truth sets free. May Almighty God grant us the grace, willingness and readiness to pursue and stand for the truth, regardless of primordial, ethnic and religious sentiments. Bishop Desmond Tutu, you stood up for the TRUTH.

Bishop Desmond Tutu, you are an evidence of grace and a great gift to humanity. In your own words, “If you are neutral in situations of injustice, you have chosen the side of the oppressor. If an elephant has his foot on the tail of a mouse and you say that you are neutral, the mouse will not appreciate your neutrality.” This is part of the most profound words on marble and it becomes indelible in the minds of some of us, your disciples.







Bishop Desmond Tutu, you were a dependable ally to the great ‘Madiba’ Nelson Mandela; a father figure, a global icon, a freedom fighter, and an African hero. No hero is perfect. No leader is faultless. Your life is a great testimony of selfishness and commitment to a decent society.

Bishop Tutu, you were fearless and courageous, from the pulpit to the street. Bravery is not the absence of fear but the existence of courage. In you, some of us found hope, unwavering mindset, fighting spirit, courage and determination to confront the oppressors.

Assuredly, we will not relent, instead, we shall continue to strive for perfection, we must pursue vigorously, courageously despite our imperfections, despite our fears. This is because you did not give up the struggle for FREEDOM.

The will to do better, to be better is the ultimate credentials to be heroes. We are motivated and encouraged to continue with the good work you left behind. The African soldier and the Revolutionary clergy.

It is a well-known fact that no one is born a hero. We all need to look within and find what we need to make that remarkable difference. Bishop Desmond Tutu, we recognised the heroism in you. Every day of our lives together we shall continue to strive to be better, to do better. We will do it again and again for your sake. Sleep well the Revolutionary clergy, rest in power Desmond Tutu.

Let me conclude the tribute with ‘change’ which is part of your attributes; change can be very unsettling at times; to be quite honest, it can be downright scary, but one of the benefits of change is the fact that you have an opportunity to shape and mould the future you want. When change comes, stop being afraid of what could go wrong and start being excited about what could go right. Bishop Desmond Tutu your life exemplified CHANGE.

GOOD NIGHT, GREAT AFRICAN.

Richard Odusanya is a Social Reform Crusader and the convener of AFRICA COVENANT RESCUE INITIATIVE (ACRI)

