Democratic Green Party of Rwanda End of Year Message and Aspirations for 2022

The present year has come to an end making space for the new year. Like the previous year, 2021 was also characterized by the COVID-19 Pandemic and the country had two lockdowns, this year has also left many families mourning the loss of their loved ones. We would like to take on this moment to foremost comfort and condole all those who lost their loved ones. We would like to also express our sincere gratitude to all front-line workers who sacrificed themselves to contain this pandemic in Rwanda. A big thank you thank to all the: Nurses, Doctors, Social workers, Youth Volunteers, others in the medical professional and our National Police in collaboration with all security organs who worked tirelessly to ensure our security and survival from this pandemic and all other security threats. We also sympathize with all those that lost their jobs and livelihoods due to this pandemic, lets hope for the best in 2022.

Despite 2021 being a challenging year, The Democratic Green Party of Rwanda, was able to conduct several activities countrywide and also had three national gatherings bringing together members of the National Executive Committee who deliberated on some issues of national importance.

DGPR celebrated the Earth Day on 23rd April 2021 and presented an Inception report on the pollution status of the Nile Basin area in Rwanda. Party Leaders also visited river Nyagugogo and highlighted some challenging pollution and garbage dumping issues, which the City of Kigali took care of afterwards.

Details here: Earth Day Celebration Rwanda: Urgent Action on Water Pollution and Waste Dumping is needed. | Rwanda (rwandagreendemocrats.org)

DGPR leaders also on 22nd May 2021 held a dialogue meeting on Electoral Reforms in Rwanda where several issues were highlighted and call for some major changes were initiated, these included the expansion of parliamentary representation since the number of voters has more than doubled since 2003, when the threshold was initiated in the law.

Details here: DGPR Declaration: Electoral Reforms Required for a Sustainable Peaceful Democratic Society in Rwanda | Rwanda (rwandagreendemocrats.org)

The Democratic Green Party of Rwanda launched research findings on Water Pollution study on the Nile Basin area in Rwanda-Case study, River Nyabarongo on 16th October 2021.

Details here: Democratic Green Party Launched Research Findings on Water Pollution for the Nile Basin Area in Rwanda | Rwanda (rwandagreendemocrats.org)

All these events were well covered by the Public broadcaster: TV Rwanda and Radio Rwanda, as well as many private media organisations: Radio stations, TVs, Online Newspapers, YouTube channels and the Social media. We are very grateful to the media fraternity in Rwanda for always honouring our invitation.

We are also grateful to the National Consultative Forum of Political Organisations in Rwanda which facilitated women and youth trainings of our members in all the four provinces and the City of Kigali during October 2021.

DGPR also had the honour to host a delegation from the Swedish Green Party during November 2021, whom visited all our provincial branches and the City of Kigali and helped in training members on gender equality and gender balance. We are very grateful. These visitors also met with the Executive Secretariat of the Consultative Forum of Political Organisations in Rwanda.

The Parliamentarians representing the party in both the Parliament-Chamber of Deputies and the Senate continued to advocate for reforms on different policies, programs, legislation and other key issues benefiting the population. A lot has been published in the media.

Looking ahead to 2022, we shall continue: advocating for reforms or changes of government programs and policies in favor of citizens better welfare and environmental sustainability, strengthening party structures in the country, capacity building of party members, collaboration with different stakeholders and sectors and implementation of various party strategies. We will also start preparations for the upcoming elections.

On behalf of Democratic Green Party of Rwanda, we would like to thank you all for supporting us and promoting democracy and well-being of Rwandans.

Please accept our best wishes to you and your families for a wonderful holiday season and a healthy, prosperous and blessed New Year 2022.

Dr.Frank HABINEZA [MP]

President, Democratic Green Party of Rwanda