Davido, Feminist Coalition, Olugbenga Agboola make 2021 TIME100 NEXT list

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido and The Feminist Coalition

group have made 2021 TIME100 NEXT. According to TIME Magazine, TIME100 Next

list is an expansion of their flagship, TIME100 franchise, that highlights 100

emerging leaders who are shaping the future.

The FEM singer was selected in the Phenoms category

alongside stars like Amanda Gorman, Charli D’Amelio, Rege-Jean Page, Anya

Taylor-Joy, Nyjah Huston, Sydney McLaughlin, Brit Bennett, Olivia Rodrigo,

Steve Kornacki, Doja Cat, Luka Doncic, Trevor Lawrence, Abby Phillip, Janja

Garnbret, Izkia Siches Pasten, Koyoharu Gotouge.

Like the members of the Time100 list, the Time100 Next honorees

each have a tribute written by someone in their field. For Davido, winner of

Big Brother Naija season five, Laycon, wrote the tribute.

Laycon wrote, “Davido is one of the biggest voices in

Afrobeats because his music connects with people, often in ways that transcend

his expectations. When he released the song “FEM” in 2020, a title that loosely

translates to “shut up” in Yoruba, he didn’t know it would become a major

#EndSARS protest anthem, as youth banded together to demand the government take

action to end police brutality in Nigeria last October. Officials responded by

sending politicians to give speeches. We told the government to keep quiet

unless they had something sensible to add—the ethos of “FEM” was directly

relatable to that moment.

“You can tell Davido puts 100% into every song he makes. And

the results are clear: his album A Good Time surpassed a billion streams in

2020. Afrobeats is a worldwide phenomenon, and Davido is one of many Nigerian

artists who has made that possible; now more and more artists, from Nicki Minaj

to Young Thug, want to work with him. By bringing Afrobeats to the global

stage, he’s paved the way for people like me.”

Also, Damilola Odufuwa, Odunayo Eweniyi, both founders of

the Feminist Coalition, and a member, Feyikemi “FK” Abudu, were spotlighted by

Time Magazine for their role in the #ENDSARS protest. The trio were in the

Advocates category of the list.

The magazine wrote, “When protests calling for an end to

police brutality and the disbandment of Nigeria’s Special Anti-Robbery Squad

(SARS) erupted across the country in fall 2020, Damilola Odufuwa and Odunayo

Eweniyi, founders of the Feminist Coalition, sprang into action. Drawing on

their expertise in tech, they raised donations in Bitcoin to offer protesters

medical assistance, legal aid and mental health support.

“Simultaneously, Feyikemi “FK” Abudu acted quickly, raising

funds from both Nigeria and the diaspora to organize food and security

arrangements for protesters on the ground. Abudu later joined forces with the

Feminist Coalition, and the organization, comprising 13 founding members,

raised more than $387,000 in two weeks. As their fight continues—in

mid-October, the government pledged to implement police reform, but efforts to

suppress dissent, including by arresting demonstrators, are ongoing—the

coalition’s leaders hope their crucial role in the protests demonstrates the

importance of having women in leadership. —Suyin Haynes.”

Another Nigerian made it to the list is Olugbenga Agboola,

Flutterwave’s co-founder and CEO. He was recognised for his contribution during

the #ENDSARS protest.

The magazine said, “In 2020, COVID-19 lockdowns across the

world hit brick-and-mortar businesses hard. Africa’s small shops and

restaurants, very few of which have an online presence, were particularly

vulnerable. Enter Flutterwave, a tech startup based in San Francisco and Lagos,

Nigeria, that is known for helping companies process customers’ online

transactions during checkout. Amid lockdown, Flutterwave expanded from

specializing in digital cash registers to hosting digital storefronts, helping

some 20,000 small businesses suddenly without foot traffic set up online shops,

receive payments and arrange delivery options. “We called it ‘Keeping the

Lights On,’” says Olugbenga Agboola, Flutterwave’s co-founder and CEO, who

lives in Washington, D.C. The company processed more than 80 million

transactions, worth $7.5 billion, in 2020, establishing it as Africa’s premier

payment-solution provider. Now Flutterwave—which already has a presence in 17

African countries—is planning to leverage that momentum into greater expansion,

so that a customer in South Africa, for example, can seamlessly use her Kenyan

digital wallet to buy products in Senegal. “Africa is not a country,” says

Agboola. “But we make it feel like one.”

