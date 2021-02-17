Davido’s ‘IF’ goes gold in America

In the US, the Gold certification is used to commemorate a body of work or single for moving 500,000 or an equivalent of it, due to the streaming era. The news got broken by Davido‘s manager, Asa Asika, co-founder of The Plug.

This will be Davido’s second single to be certified Gold in the US after another 2017 single, ‘Fall.’

You might remember that…

In 2017, ‘Fall’ was the second single Davido released in his amazing four-song run. The song was also released after Davido bought himself out of his first deal with a foreign record deal and came back to Nigeria.

Surprisingly, the song started climbing Billboard Digital Songs Chart and Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop songs in 2019. It peaked in the top 40 of the latter chart and in the top 20 of the former chart. This came just a few months after the song named the most-shazamed non-American song.

‘Fall’ is also the longest-running Nigerian song on the aforementioned charts. Aside from that, ‘Fall’ has been certified platinum in South Africa. As of March 27, 2020, ‘Fall’ is also the most-watched Nigerian music video on YouTube. The song is now 200,000 copies of being a platinum selling single in the US.

