Davido buys 2022 Mercedes Maybach after sold-out London concert

Davido, Nigerian Afropop singer, has bought himself a new

Mercedes Benz Maybach 2022 SUV.

The music star recently took to his Instagram stories to

share a video announcing the purchase of the new car.

Davido captioned the video of the black Sport Utility

Vehicle, “Who Vex Me”.

As of the time of this report, the vehicle was estimated to

be priced from $358,300 before on-road costs.

Davido’s latest acquisition comes a few days after his

successful sold-out concert at London’s O2 Arena over the weekend.

In November 2021, Davido had taken to his Twitter handle to

ask his followers and friends to send him money.

He had first stated that he was soliciting funds to

facilitate the clearance of his Rolls Royce car at the ports.

With a target of N100 million initially set for the

fundraiser, Davido would later amass up to N200 million.

In a surprise twist, he had revealed that he would add N50

million and donate the largesse to orphanage homes.

Davido has, over his 11-year music career, made a name for

himself in the entertainment landscape.

He has pulled off international collaborations and achieved

four critically acclaimed bodies of work.

Davido recently made the headlines after he sold out his O2

concert, a feat that has become a hallmark of success for many artistes.

Sourced From Nigerian Music