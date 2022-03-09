Davido Acquires New Maybach SUV After Successful O2 Arena Concert

It is raining blessings for Nigerian singer, Davido as he splashes millions to acquire a Maybach SUV.

There is no doubt that the singer is living a luxurious life and despite the criticisms or the hate around him, Davido would continue to be himself.

The singer who had a sold-out concert over the weekend has acquired a new Maybach SUV worth hundreds of millions.

The interior of the car is breathtaking and over sophisticated.

This new car is coming barely 2 months after he purchased his Lamborghini Aventador worth a 200million.

The Lamborghini was an early Christmas gift to himself.

The news of his latest acquisition was announced by Brassco, a friend of Davido.

He wrote :

“I thought Lambo was the last one lol @davido”.

“Dr. David @davido 2022”.

Resharing the post, Davido captioned it with :

“Who vex me”.

Sourced From Nigerian Music