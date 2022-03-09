Davido Acquires New Maybach SUV After Successful O2 Arena Concert
It is raining blessings for Nigerian singer, Davido as he splashes millions to acquire a Maybach SUV.
There is no doubt that the singer is living a luxurious life and despite the criticisms or the hate around him, Davido would continue to be himself.
The singer who had a sold-out concert over the weekend has acquired a new Maybach SUV worth hundreds of millions.
The interior of the car is breathtaking and over sophisticated.
This new car is coming barely 2 months after he purchased his Lamborghini Aventador worth a 200million.
The Lamborghini was an early Christmas gift to himself.
The news of his latest acquisition was announced by Brassco, a friend of Davido.
He wrote :
“I thought Lambo was the last one lol @davido”.
“Dr. David @davido 2022”.
Resharing the post, Davido captioned it with :
“Who vex me”.