Cynthia Erivo, Lil Wayne and other International Music Stars you didn’t know are Nigerians

The fact that Nigerians are among the world’s most gifted and creative music stars is not news.

The fact that Nigerians are virtually everywhere in the world is likewise not news. It is almost certain that some Nigerians would have achieved global fame as a result of these events.

Below are International music stars you didn’t know are Nigerians

Cynthia Erivo

You might be surprised to learn that Cynthia Erivo, a Hollywood actress and music icon who has appeared in films including Harriet, The Outsider, Widows, Bad Times at the El Royale, and sang award winning “Stand Up”, is Nigerian.

Cynthia’s Nigerian parents gave birth to her at South London’s Stockwell.

Skepta

Skepta, a British rapper, songwriter, and record producer best known for the smash singles “Shutdown” and “That’s Not Me,” was born in Tottenham, North London, to Nigerian parents.

On April 4, 2018, he was sworn in as a chief in Ogun State, his native Nigeria, and was given the chieftaincy title of the Amuludun of Odo-Aje. He goes by Joseph Junior Adenuga in full.

Big Sean

Big Sean shocked fans when in an interview with Vibe Magazine, the rapper said:

I remember one time, My Aunty took Me and My Brother to see Santa Claus and Santa Claus was black, and I was like that’s not Santa Claus, then my grandma said why is that not Santa Claus and I was like because he is black, He was like Super black, you know what I mean like a Nigerian, I am Nigerian, part Nigerian

Lil Wayne

Rapper Lil Wayne during an episode of Drink Champ on Revolt TV opened up about his Nigerian ancestry. Lil Wayne said:

Shout out to Nigeria, I did my 23 and me ancestry dot com and my shit came back like 53% Nigerian. Yea! Me and my mum need to have a talk (Laughter). I have never been to Nigeria. That is the place I would love to go. I gat to go to Nigeria…I gat to go see that place.

MNEK

The next person on our list is MNEK, a British singer-songwriter best known for the songs “Never Forget You” and “Head and Heart.”

MNEK was born in London to Nigerian parents and goes by the real name Uzoechi Osisioma “Uzo” Emenike.

Ms Banks

The successful tracks “Back It Up” and “Snack” made British rapper, singer, and songwriter Ms Banks, whose actual name is Thyra Oji, famous.

She was born to a mother from Uganda and a father from Nigeria.

