Video : ‘His mother is Nigerian’ – Argentina fans sing racist song about Mbappe

A racist song sung by Argentina supporters against the players of the French national team, Kylian Mbappe in particular, was broadcast live from Qatar on Tuesday by Argentine sports channel TyC Sports.

According to Spanish sports newspaper Mundo Deportivo, the broadcast had to be interrupted when the embarrassed journalist heard the lyrics as he was interviewing the Argentina fans.

The song mocked the African origins of several players named in France’s 2022 World Cup squad and contained homophobic slurs.

La canción más decostruida que se va a cantar en Qatar: pic.twitter.com/wKQCLKcXbf — La Scaloneta 🇦🇷 (@LaScaloneta) November 15, 2022

More than half of the players France manager Didier Deschamps took to Qatar could have opted to play international football for an African nation if they wished including Axel Disasi (Congo), Jules Koundé (Benin), Matteo Guendouzi (Morocco), Aurélien Tchouaméni (Cameroon), Ousmane Dembélé (Mali), Randal Kolo Muani (Congo), Youssouf Fofana (Mali), Steve Mandanda (DR Congo), William Saliba (Cameroon), Dayot Upamecano (Guinea-Bissau), Ibrahima Konaté (Mali), Eduardo Camavinga (Angola) and Mbappe (Nigeria/Cameroon/Algeria).

The Argentina fans sang : “Spread the word, they play in France but are all from Angola. How beautiful, they are going to run. They like transvestites like that wh*re Mbappé. His mother is Nigerian, his father is Cameroonian, but on the document he has French nationality.”

The 23-year-old Mbappe scored a brace and provided an assist in France’s 4-3 win over Argentina at the 2018 World Cup.

