Crayon Reveals Why He Ditched College for Music Stardom

Crayon, a talented musician signed under the Mavin record label, recently shared in an exclusive interview with Hip TV the story of how he made a life-changing decision to abandon his pursuit of a university education in order to fully focus on his music career. The revelation came after the artist took the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) five times, failing to secure admission each time.

During his fifth attempt at the UTME, Crayon found himself crossing paths with a music friend named Baby Fresh, who happened to be working at Mavin Records. This encounter served as a catalyst, inspiring Crayon to make a significant sacrifice for his passion for music. Recognizing the demanding nature of pursuing both academics and music simultaneously in Nigeria, he realized that music alone required his full dedication.

Feeling the strong pull of his heart towards music, Crayon decided to have an open conversation with his parents about his aspirations. He sat down with them and sincerely expressed his desire to pursue a career in music, explaining that he believed it was the path he was meant to follow. Understanding their son’s deep passion and determination, his father advised him to give the fifth attempt at the UTME a chance. If it didn’t yield the desired outcome, then he could wholeheartedly pursue his dreams in music.

During the Post-UTME exams at the University of Lagos, Crayon made the difficult decision to leave the examination hall midway through the test. Little did he know that this decision would lead him to an incredible opportunity.

It was during this period that Crayon had the fortune of meeting Don Jazzy, a prominent music executive. Impressed by Crayon’s talent and unwavering dedication, Don Jazzy decided to sign him to the prestigious Mavin record label. This life-changing encounter validated Crayon’s decision to follow his heart and confirmed that he was indeed on the right path.

