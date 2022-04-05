Couple gets married amid destruction in Kharkiv

10 hours ago

A Ukrainian couple who met whilst volunteering to support others amid the Russian invasion got married Sunday in a metro station serving as a bomb shelter in Kharkiv. Before the war, Anastasiya Grachova was a nurse in an oncology department and Anton Sokolov was a dental surgeon with his own clinic. The pair met when they started volunteering to deliver health care and medicine to people in the city as it came under the Russian offensive. “These guys are medics, when helping and delivering medications, they fell in love in front of my eyes,” their friend Kirillo Volkov said. On Sunday, Anastasiya and Anton decided to go to the destroyed Palace of Labor, near the city hall, and then head to an Orthodox church, which was also damaged. Finally, they got officially married in a metro station serving as a shelter from shelling. “Despite all the horror happening in the city of Kharkiv and in Ukraine, there is a place for love, there is kindness,” said Anton Sokolov, the groom. Russia faced a fresh wave of condemnation on Monday after evidence emerged of what appeared to be deliberate killings of civilians in Ukraine. Some Western leaders called for further sanctions in response, even as Moscow continued to press its offensive in the country’s east.

Sourced from Africanews