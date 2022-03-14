Cornelio and Nickerson join Maine Music Society board

LEWISTON — Randi Cornelio and Linda Nickerson has joined the Maine Music Society’s board of directors. Each brings a unique knowledge and diverse experiences to help the board meet its goals, according to a news release from the society.

Cornelio is a corporate accountant with Continuum Health Services, which follows her employment in computer operations at C.H. Bass & Co. Her volunteer history includes serving meals to children at The Root Cellar in Lewiston, and mission trips to Nigeria, Romania and Ecuador, all to interact with and help provide facilities for orphaned girls and street children.

The Turner resident was also a board member for The Foundation of Hope & Grace, which was started to help vulnerable children and whose mission evolved to focus on child human trafficking victims in the U.S. and abroad. She is treasurer of Christian Community Church of Turner and works with Samaritan’s Purse Operation Christmas Child.

Nickerson is a senior administrative/executive assistant at Unum and previously worked for many years at Nalco Water, an Ecolab Company, as business support manager and district and regional administrative sales support.

The Windham resident was a longtime member of the North Windham Union Church, UCC, where she served on many boards and committees that included the Music with a Mission concert series. She was publicity manager and webmaster for the concert series and the church for several years and worked as chairwoman of Christian Education, teaching Sunday School and leading junior and senior high youth groups.

Nickerson was a member of the church’s senior choir and sang for eight years in the Portland Symphony’s Magic of Christmas Chorus, serving her last two years as section leader.

The Maine Music Society is a nonprofit music-performing organization that serves the communities of Central Maine. It supports the MMS Chorale, the MMS Chamber Singers and the MMS Orchestra. For more information and tickets to performances, visit mainemusicsociety.org.



