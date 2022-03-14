‘I’ve been given 7-day ultimatum’ -Singer Portable alleges threat to life
Fast-rising Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has alleged threat to his life, saying he had been given a seve…
The singer who made the allegation in videos circulating
online, said that he was being threatened by one Yusuf Ija-Omode.
He also explained that Ija-Omode had earlier accused him of
robbery and had been on his (Portable) trail for a long time.
According to him, last December, Ija-Omode Yusuf stripped me
naked and accused me of stealing an iPhone and commercial tricycle (Keke
Maruwa) and he had been threatening to kill me.
In videos posted on his Instagram, he said, “You say you are
powerful but I have God, I know influential people and have MOPOL.
“They want to kill
me. They have given me seven days. He has asked them to kill me. He went to
report me to the police, he doesn’t know policemen are my fans. He reported me
to soldiers, soldiers guard me.”