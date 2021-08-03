Confusion hits trial of Danish man who killed Nigerian wife, daughter

A witness, Dr. Khalid Adekoya, on Monday told a Lagos High Court at the Tafawa Balewa Square that there were evidence of contamination and intrusion of more individuals in the DNA analysis of a Danish, Peter Nielsen, accused of killing his Nigerian wife and daughter.

Adekoya, a Specialist in Human and Forensic Genetics, made the disclosure while giving evidence as the sixth defendant’s witness in the ongoing trial of the Danish.

The forensic specialist gave evidence while analysing the DNA report already tendered in evidence by the prosecution.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Nielsen was accused of killing his Nigerian wife, Zainab, a singer, and their three-year-old daughter on April 5, 2018.

NAN also reports that one of the prosecution’s witness had told the court that the DNA of the defendant was found on the victim’s night gown.

At the resumed hearing, Adekoya told the court that the DNA analysis provided by the prosecution was conflicting and confusing.

According to the witness, there are presence of mixed profiles as well as strange profile in the DNA report, which indicate contamination and intrusion of more individuals outside the defendant and the victims.

He said: “My interpretation to the findings of the prosecution is that the appearance of mixed and strange profile, which were not reported, shows that the analysis did not provide sound objectivity in line with forensic reporting.

“Also the statistical analysis provided in the report did not consider the Nigeria or Danish ratios in the probability of inclusion or exclusion of suspects.”

Adekoya also said it was not unusual for people living together in the same house to have their DNA deposited on surfaces and on each other’s belongings.

The witness was examined by the defendant’s counsel, Olasupo Shasore (SAN).

He told the court that his expert opinion were scientifically based towards resolving the case.

The defendant’s counsel, however, tendered the witness’ report and the flash drive used in storing it as evidence.

The Lagos State Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions, Adebayo Haroun, told the court that they were served in court with the flash drive and the documents.

Haroun asked for an adjournment to enable him study the documents before cross examining the witness.

Justice Bolanle Okikiolu-Ighile adjourned the case until August 4 for continuation of trial.

NAN reports that the defendant’s counsel had at the last proceeding prayed the court to discharge the defendant on the basis that an exhibit, his wife’s nightgown, was missing.

According to Shasore, the nightgown the woman wore the night she was allegedly killed could no longer be found in the court’s record due to the burning of the court by hoodlums who hijacked the October 2020 #EndSARS protest.

He submitted that substantial justice would not be done in the absence of the exhibit.

The Lagos State Government had accused the defendant of smothering Zainab and Petra to death at about 3:45am at 4, Flat 17, Bella Vista Tower, Banana Island, Ikoyi.

Nielsen was arraigned on June 13, 2018 and he pleaded not guilty to the two counts of murder, which contravened Section 223 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

