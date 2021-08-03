‘Help Me Beg My Oga Not To Sack Me,’ Davido’s Aide, Israel DMW Appeals To Nigerians

Nigerian singer, Davido’s personal logistics manager, Israel DMW has appealed to Nigerians to beg Davido on his behalf.

Information Nigeria recalls that news went round that Davido allegedly suspended Israel shortly after the latter gave his controversial take on the Kyari-Hushpuppi situation.

Davido further dropped a comment on the Instagram page of his lawyer, Bobo Ajudua that the only thing he wants to read is Israel’s sack letter.

Taking to his Instagram Story, Israel has now appealed to Nigerians to beg Davido on his behalf not to sack him.

He wrote:

“You people should kindly help me to beg my Oga, not to sack me, through his personal Lawyer Jiggy, than adding to my current depression of pressuring him to send me off.”

