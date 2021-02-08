You are here
Chan Heads To Final While Host Cameroon Takes Fourth Place 1
Africa 

CHAN heads to final while host Cameroon takes fourth place

Village Reporter ,
Chan Heads To Final While Host Cameroon Takes Fourth Place 2

The African Nations Championship final will be played on Sunday between titleholders Morocco and Mali.

But a day earlier, CHAN hosts Cameroon were left with fourth place after being dealt a crushing 2-0 blow by Guinea.

The Elephants in third place after Morlaye Sylla and Mamadouba Bangoura scored the winning goals.

Cameroon’s Pierre Etame was partly to blame for the second goal and by half time the hosts were even booed off the pitch. Cameroon performed better in the second half.

Now there’s all to play for in the final in Yaounde on Sunday when title holders Morocco face Mali.

Morocco crushed Cameroon 4-0 in the semi-final and Mali beat Guinea 5-4 on penalties.

For fans, many will watch the game from home due to coronavirus restrictions, which has cut stadium capacity to around 25%

Though FIFA president Gianni Infantino is expected to be one of the few attending.

Chan Heads To Final While Host Cameroon Takes Fourth PlaceSourced from Africanews

Follow and like us:
Follow Subscribe
Fbshare Bck
En US Tweet

Related posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Facebook
Twitter
RSS
Follow by Email