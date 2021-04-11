Chad’s President set to extend rule in presidential election

– Advertisement –





Voters are choosing a new president in Chad’s Presidential election on Sunday with the incumbent Idriss Deby Itno set to secure a sixth term in office.

He has already spent 30 years in power and remains the favourite to win Sunday’s vote.

When his ruling party announced the decision to nominate President Deby, protests broke out on the streets.

Before Sunday’s votes rights groups and opposition politicians said authorities had been cracking down on dissent.

In a statement on Friday, the government rejected these allegations, calling them an attempt to undermine the credibility of the electoral process.

I just captured the moment after president @MIdrissDebyItno finished casting his vote. I’ll bring you more details on the top of the hour on @dwnews pic.twitter.com/xlex4F1bn0 — Fred Muvunyi (@MuvunyiF) April 11, 2021

President Deby pushed through a new constitution in 2018 that made it possible for him to run again.

He reinstated term limits in the new constitution but that would let him stay in power until 2033.

68-year-old Deby is a former army officer who came to power in 1990 after he overthrew autocratic leader Hissene Habre.

His critics say he is trying to create a monarchy with his attempt to solidify power.

He has played a key role in the fight against Islamist militants in West and Central Africa during his presidency.

Chad under Deby is also one of the largest contributors to the UN peacekeeping mission in Mali.

Source: Africafeeds.com