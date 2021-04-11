Tanzania’s President in Uganda for her first official state visit

– Advertisement –





Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu Hassan arrived in Uganda on Sunday for her first foreign trip and state visit since becoming President.

President Hassan inspected a guard of honor shortly on her arrival, honoring an invitation from her Ugandan counterpart, Yoweri Museveni.

The Tanzanian leader held talks with President Museveni ahead of the signing of a deal for the construction of the East African Crude Oil Pipeline which passes through Tanzania.

Hassan’s predecessor, the late John Magufuli was due in Kampala last month for the three-way signing of the pipeline deal between Uganda and Tanzania and the French oil giant Total.

But Magufuli died from heart attack forcing the postponement of the signing agreement to April.

The signing of the deal should pave the way for the construction of the 1440km export pipeline from Western Uganda to the Tanzanian Indian Ocean Port of Tanga.

Ungana nami kumkaribisha Rais wa Jamhuri ya Muungano wa Tanzania, Mh. @SuluhuSamia akiwasili nchini Uganda leo. pic.twitter.com/an2bjA3JAL — Yoweri K Museveni (@KagutaMuseveni) April 11, 2021

During her trip to Uganda, President Hassan was seen wearing a nose mask and observing all the Covid-19 protocols.

Last week she ordered the setting up of a task force to assess Tanzania’s Covid-19 situation and advise the best option in dealing with the pandemic.

It was a sharp departure from the late Magufuli who doubted Covid-19 and didn’t attach any seriousness to the protocols to keep citizens safe.

Source: Africafeeds.com