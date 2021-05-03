Burundi show promising media freedom

Burundi joined the world on Monday, May 3, to celebrate International Press Freedom Day. Media professionals gathered at the Bujumbura press house for this day.

The Minister of Communication was present and was pleased with the position of Burundi in terms of press freedom.

As one of the countries leading in terms of media oppression, Burundi has made major steps to ensure media rights were in place since the new administration came to power

“Burundi celebrates this day at a time when those who observe us have recognized that significant achievements have been made in promoting press freedom, moving our country from 160th position in 2019 to 147th position in 2020,” Marie Chantal Nijimbere, Minister of Communication told the press.

The media fraternity has also acknowledged that there has been a slight improvement in press freedom.

”This hope is much more reassuring because the government has already shown the willingness to work with the media by drawing the line to be able to reopen the radios that had been suspended in 2015,” Onesime Harubuntu, president of the Burundian Association of Broadcasters (ABR) said.

The new president Evariste Ndayishimiye has in recent months showed the government’s willingness to allow press freedom. He recently recommended that the National Communication Council (CNC) dialogue with the heads of the closed or suspended media to find a solution.

The head of state also made gestures showing this openness such as the release of the four reporters of the independent newspaper Iwacu, Pahr through a presidential pardon.

