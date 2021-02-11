Burundi, Ethiopia leaders vow stronger ties

Ethiopian President Sahle-Work Zewde on Wednesday wrapped up a two-day visit to Burundi. Zewde was in the central African country at the invitation of President Evariste Ndayishimiye.

President Zewde arrived at Melchior Ndadaye International Airport on Tuesday and was received by Ndayishimiye together with other senior government officials.

According to a statement released by the Presidency, the two leaders discussed strengthening bilateral relations.

“Her Excellency Ms Sahle-Work Zewde commended the work of economic development and consolidation of democracy undertaken with determination and conviction by His Excellency President Evariste Ndayishimiye. She commended Burundi’s contribution to various peacekeeping missions, particularly in Somalia and the Central African Republic. His Excellency Evariste Ndayishimiye appreciated Ethiopia’s substantial participation in peacekeeping missions in Africa, particularly in Somalia”, said Burundi foreign affairs minister Albert Shingiro in a press briefing.

President Sahle-Work Zewde said she was honored to visit Burundi as the Ethiopian Head of State.

Her visit comes at a time when Burundi continues to open to the world under the administration of President Evariste Ndayishimiye, who came into office in June last year – ending years of isolation under late leader Pierre Nkurunziza.

Sourced from Africanews