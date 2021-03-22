Burna Boy says he wants to be a Billionaire like Diddy

ALSO READ: Burna Boy wins Grammy for ‘Twice As Tall’

When the interviewer asked a visibly happy Burna Boy what he learned from working with the legendary Diddy, he said, “I basically learned that I was doing the right thing, you know… That I was on the right path. He basically saw a lot of himself in me and stuff… That basically showed me that… Yeah, about to hit dem billions…“

Burna Boy also added that he believes that music is whatever the spirit wants to say.

You can watch the short chat below;

Sourced From Nigerian Music