Patoranking surprises sister with a car gift on her wedding

The car gift was presented to the couple on their wedding day which took place on Saturday, March 20, 2021.

Another highlight of the wedding event was when the music star sang for his dad and sister during the father-daughter dance.

Congratulations to the couple.

Patoranking is a Nigerian reggae-dancehall singer and songwriter.

He rose to prominence in 2013 after he dropped the hit single ‘Alubarika.’

He has gone on to become one of Nigeria’s biggest music stars.

