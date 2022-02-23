Burkina Faso: Gold mine blast death toll rises to 63

On Tuesday, one day after the explosion killed at least 63 in Burkina Faso, one person was reportedly detained. An investigation was opened to determine the cause of an explosion.

In South-western Burkina Faso, the blast left nothing but devastation, the victims had no chance to escape. The province High Commissioner visited, on Tuesday, what use to be an artisanal gold-mining site. There, a dynamite stockpile explosion killed at least 59 on Monday: “When we arrived, the bodies were scattered. With the 22 Commando Infantry Regiment officers, who came as a security reinforcement, we had to first cordon off the site then call on volunteers to help us evacuate the bodies and put them on one side to allow the identification of the victims.”

Injured people were transported few kilometres away to Regional Hospital complex of Gaoua. Some are still queuing up as the medical staff entered a race against time to save some of the victims suffering life-threatening injuries.

Dr. Françis Albert, the general Manager of the Gaoua hospital explains: “Teams are working hard to really take stock of the situation. Some of the wounded have started to be taken to the operating room and those who can endure have been stabilized first.”

The blast took place in a gold market where explosives were stored. Despite a ban on illegal gold mining informal mines continue to attract gold prospectors.

One person has reportedly been detained and an investigation was opened to determine the cause of an explosion.

Sourced from Africanews