Buhari Need Not Transmit Power He Can Govern From Pit Of Hell! By Bayo Oluwasanmi

Tuesday, March 30, 2021, General Muhammadu Buhari for the 12th time jetted to London, UK for “routine medical check up.” Buhari’s spokesperson, Garba Shehu said it was unnecessary for Buhari to transmit power to the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo. “He (Buhari) will continue from wherever he is,” says Shehu. We have been here before. Nothing is new in Nigeria, a country of absurdities.

Oxford dictionary defines the word “absurdity” as “the quality or state of being ridiculous or wildly unreasonable.” If you stretched the meaning of absurd, it also implies something that makes no sense. Something that is stupid and funny at the same time. The historical list of absurdities in Nigeria is absurdly long and varied. Absurdities abound in Nigeria at all levels from highest to lowest. Some are of serious nature. Some evoke a sense of despair. Few bring a wry smile on one’s face. Absurdities have become part of Nigeria way of life. Some examples: We have rivers, lakes, and dams but no drinkable water. Hospitals without doctors, nurses, beds, and drugs. Electricity companies bill consumers for darkness.







Terrorists are called bandits. Terrorists are appeased, bribed, courted, rehabilitated, and pardoned. Fire trucks are without water. Airports with no landing lights and running toilets. Schools with leaking roofs or no roofs at all. Students without desks and chairs to sit on. Grocery stores with empty shelves. National Assembly is National Asylum. It’s mediocrity instead of meritocracy. These and many anomalies supply us with some truths about absurdities in Nigeria. Morbid statistics are on the rise daily.

During Buhari’s first term, it took him six months to name his cabinet. As a nepotist, his appointments to federal ministries, agencies, and corporations are skewed in favor of his Fulani ethnic brethren. Buhari has renamed Nigeria to Federal Republic of Fulani. Nigerians are familiar with these and litany of absurdities that have become the constitution of the country. Why then do we complain that Buhari didn’t transmit power to his vice while in the UK? Why are we mad that he frequents UK hospital for treatment? Why?

Shehu was right that Buhari can govern wherever he is – even from the pit of hell! After all, this is how he has been ruling Nigeria for the past six years with no peace, progress, and prosperity. This again explains why Yorubas are leaving Nigeria. Our departure from Nigeria is closer than it seems.

[email protected]

Sourced From Sahara Reporters