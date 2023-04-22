‘Bridgerton’ spin-off ‘Queen Charlotte’ to tackle race

The Netflix spin-off from highly acclaimed ‘Bridgerton,’ ‘Queen Charlotte’ is based on love story between King George III and Charlotte of Mecklenburg-Strelitz.

The six-episode series explains her love life and her rise to power

Speaking at the worldwide premiere in London, 21 April, screenwriter Shonda Rhimes, explained why she wrote it.

“Golda’s performance is incredible as Queen Charlotte in ‘Bridgerton’ and I just really felt like that woman, you want to know how she came to be.

“On top of which, you know, we have all of these wonderful characters and you’re really getting to see a love story that last the ages, like you know it lasted the ages and you get to enjoy it.”

At the glitzy event in Leicester Square audiences unravelled the plot to desegregate high society by marrying the monarch, King George, to a Black woman, Charlotte; played by India Amarteifio

“I think it is different because we are – it’s a lot more intimate,” explained Amarteifio.

“We focus on characters, we focus on people, and the topics we tackle are a lot more, I think, pressing in society now until, you know, race and we tackle them quite head on as well.

“I think the ‘Bridgerton’ audience will really appreciate the series, but also I think it will invite a different audience as well, which is everything that we could wish for.”

While India Amarteifio plays the young Charlott, Golda Rosheuvel returns in her ‘Bridgerton’ role as the monarch.

Queen Charlotte is streamed from May 4th

Sourced from Africanews