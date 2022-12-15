Brazilian starlet Endrick signs for Real Madrid

He is the new star of Brazilian soccer. Endrick not yet 17 years old is going to have a career with Real Madrid. His club Palmeiras made the news official this Wednesday.

The young striker will put his bags in the Spanish capital Madrid from 2024, the year he will be turning 18. A transfer out of the ordinary since an amount of 70 million euros was agreed.

Endrick was coveted by the biggest clubs in the world, from PSG to Barça via Arsenal. At Real, he follows in the footsteps of his illustrious compatriots Robinho, Vinicius and Rodrygo, who were also recruited before they came of age.

Endrick made his professional debut last October, becoming the youngest player to score in the Brazilian first division.

