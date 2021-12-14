Bisi Akande’s My Participations: A Biography Of Bullshit By Bayo Oluwasanmi

Bisi Akande’s My Participations reads as if it was dictated, not written. All the way through, we hear Bola Tinubu’s voice. It’s like being cornered in a bees’ hive and harangued endlessly by his political foes. A biography of lies. I abandoned the book after few pages! I won’t waste my precious time talking about the book.

In his remarks during the launching of the book, Akande has the shameless audacity, reckless dishonesty and discourtesy, by praising The Butcher of Aso Rock, dictator General Muhammadu Buhari: “We (Nigerians) know you love the country…,” “We know we are fraudulent, cheaters and for all the wrongs we still blame you for it. I don’t sympathise with you because you applied for the job,” says Akande. Akande knows Buhari is Nigeria’s worst tyrant, a sadist who rules through rivers of blood and cemented his control with a complex system of repression, coercion, brutality, corruption, and co-option.







As a tyrant, Buhari maintains his stranglehold on Nigerians, universities silenced, the press muzzled, the National Assembly neutered. The courts are a joke. Human rights activists, journalists, and critics arrested, abducted, detained, tortured, raped, and murdered. Akande applauds Buhari the mass murderer and kleptomaniac, and seems to be saying “Your excellency Mr. President, your people people love.” Where was Akande in Buhari’s despotic Nigeria? Where was Akande when Buhari launched his campaign of ethnic cleansing using his Fulani herdsmen terrorists to massacre Yorubas and Igbos? Was Akande in exile when Buhari’s secret police – DSS – invade Igboho’s house killing his associates, arrested others and sent Ighoho fleeing for his life?

Akande’s biography is a fabricated volume used as a political propaganda to achieve political victory for Tinubu in 2023. For example, in the book, Akande said Buhari betrayed Tinubu for not making him the vice presidential candidate. But Tinubu contradicted him in a statement he released sometimes in 2014 that he turned down Buhari’s offer to be his vice president. Akande’s praise of Buhari reminds us of George Orwell’s statement that “Political language… is designed to make lies sound truthful and murder respectable, and to give an appearance of solidity to pure wind.” Akande succeeded in doing just that!

Akande vilified his political enemies – former president Olusegun Obasanjo, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, Olu Falae, and Sir Olaniwun Ajayi in order to promote his political god father and benefactor Alhaji Bola Ahmed Tinubu for 2023. Akande’s biography is a deliberate falsehood, a biography of lies used as legitimate means to achieve political ends for Tinubu 2023 presidential ambition. It’s a biography of bullshit!

[email protected]

Sourced From Sahara Reporters