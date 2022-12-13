Best Nigerian Christmas songs: The Yuletide season is here and we are loving it fam! Despite all the “Nigerian” challenges encountered this year, we’re still here; we’re still alive to see the end of the year and to celebrate Christmas with our loved ones.

It could seem like your ears are constantly being barraged with cheery Christmas music when the holidays arrive. It’s being played by your neighbors, the supermarket is blasting it, and some radio stations have started playing Christmas music nonstop.

Christmas carols are sung because they help tell the nativity and birth of Jesus Christ story. In addition to detailing the events leading up to Jesus’s birth, the songs help us to express the joy, devotion, and breathtaking scenes of the nativity.

Here’s a special selection of Christmas songs from Nigeria to bless our hearts and give us much-needed emotional lift this season.

The list contains hit Christmas songs from popular Nigerian celebrities like; Davido, Cobhams Asuquo, Tiwa Savage, Korede Bello, Timi Dakolo, Teni, Selebobo and Tunde Ednut.

Enjoy below:

Tolu and Tiwa Savage – Silent Night

Cobhams Asuquo – Star Of Wonder

Timi Dakolo ft. Emeli Sande – Merry Christmas, Darling

Korede Bello’s Jingle Bell

Selebobo – Jingle Bell (Ekeresimesi) ft. Slow Dog, Kelvin Survivor, Spata E

Tunde Ednut – Jingle Bell ft. Davido, Tiwa Savage, Seun Kuti

Teni – Christmas Is Here

Teni – Christmas Is Here