Nigeria is one of the leading nations in Africa, with the highest number of betting platforms. However, it is crucial to only register and wager with the best bookmakers that provide stand-out features. Check this guide to find some of the best betting sites in Nigeria and how to create your account and get their welcome bonus offers.

How Do We Choose the Best Betting Sites?

Players must look out for specific criteria before opening an account with any bookmaker. These criteria helped to choose some of the best betting websites in this guide, and you will find some of them below.

Easy Registration Process

The best bookmakers have simple registration processes. Registering an account on a bookmaker shouldn’t take up to five minutes, so users can begin to wager immediately. However, you may need to provide some personal information to get your account running. This could include your first and last name, email address, phone number, date of birth, physical address, etc.

However, you will also need to provide a government-issued ID like your NIN, Voter’s Card, International Passport, or Driver’s licence to verify your identity. If the bookmaker does not request a verification document at registration, you must provide it when you want to withdraw.

Welcome Bonuses

The best betting sites cater to newly-registered customers by providing welcome bonus offers. These bookmakers provide these rewards to appreciate new players for registering an account.

Welcome bonuses could be in various forms, including first deposit bonuses, matched bonuses, cash backs, free bets, bet credits, free spins, etc. However, users may need to opt-in for them to claim them. Opting in allows you to explore the various functions of the platform without necessarily risking your own money.

Apart from the welcome offer, the best bookmakers also provide bonuses for existing customers. These bonuses are provided occasionally and could include cash back, free bets, deposit bonuses, accumulator bonuses, referral bonuses, etc.

Please check the promotional page of these bookmakers before you register an account. Please note that some of these bonuses come with wagering requirements and terms and conditions you must meet before withdrawing them.

Sports Markets

Most bettors in Nigeria register on betting sites to wager on sports games, so the best bookmaker must be rich in this area. Some of the best sportsbooks allow wagering on up to 50 different sports, with each sport housing several competitions, and each competition is home to hundreds of events daily.

When you consider the available betting markets for each event, bettors can place bets on more than a thousand outcomes daily. Football, Basketball, Tennis, Golf, Volleyball, Formula 1, etc., are some of the popular sports most bookmakers in Nigeria offers. Some could provide less popular sports, and you may be on the lookout for that before registering.

The betting markets available could include Match Winner, Over/Under, Correct Score, Double Chance, Both Teams to Score, etc. Some of these platforms also provide eSports games like Dota 2, League of Legends, Valorant, Counter-Strike, etc., that you will find interesting.

Live Betting and Streaming

The best betting sites will provide live betting and streaming options to give customers a more thrilling experience on the bookmaker. The live betting feature allows users to wager on ongoing games, so you don’t have to worry if you forget to wager before the game begins.

Also, you don’t have to know much about the teams playing because there are statistics and graphical representations in this section that will help you make the best betting decisions.

In addition to live betting, some bookmakers also provide live streaming features. With this feature, you can watch sports games on the betting platform. This means you don’t have to wait until you are in front of your TV before you watch your favourite team. However, only a few betting websites offer live streaming, and it is usually only available for limited games.

Odds

Odds are one of the most essential aspects of a bookmaker because they determine how much you can win. Bookmakers set odds to determine the likelihood of an event happening. Usually, the team that is most likely to win has shorter odds, while the one that is less likely to win has longer odds.

However, bookmakers set odds in different formats, including decimal, Hong Kong, Indo, Malaysia, Fractional, American, etc. It is essential to bet on the platform that provides odds that are most convenient for you.

Also, the odds on bookmakers are slightly smaller or bigger than each other. So, it is essential to wager on bookmakers that offer slightly higher odds to get the best payouts.

Mobile App

If you want an enhanced betting experience, betting via a mobile app is the best idea. The best bookmakers will provide mobile apps compatible with all devices, including Android and iOS so that all customers can enjoy this feature.

The advantage of betting from the app is being able to wager from anywhere without the restriction of waiting till you get home to get on your computer. Also, live betting and live streaming are better on the app, and you can cash out at any time to claim your winnings or cut your losses. The betting app also has a push notification feature that alerts you of the latest promotional offers.

Payment Options

The payment section of a bookmaker is another essential area a bookmaker must have. Since you cannot deposit or withdraw without payment options, you must watch out for the methods available on a bookmaker before signing up.

The best payment options for Nigerian sportsbooks could include debit cards, bank transfers, e-wallets, payment systems, mobile banking, internet banking, cryptocurrency, etc. Selecting the method that you find most convenient to fund your account and claim your winnings seamlessly is crucial.

Customer Support

We also checked the customer service sections of the bookmakers before adding them to our list of the best betting sites in Nigeria. It is inevitable to encounter issues when wagering on a bookmaker, which is why you need customer service representatives to solve them for you.

First, a bookmaker must have a detailed FAQ section that will answer most of the questions you may have. If you cannot find answers in the FAQ section, you may then contact customer support using any of the available channels. Some of these channels include live chat, emails, phone numbers, WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook, Telegram, Instagram, etc.

Online Betting in Nigeria

Although betting has always been a big thing globally, it wasn’t something people could publicly claim they were doing for religious reasons. However, betting has become more popular among the youth, and most of them wager online. Online betting platforms in Nigeria are usually licensed and regulated by the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC).

However, some could also hold licences with gaming boards across other states within the country. This makes betting legal in Nigeria, and bettors 18 years and above can register on any licensed and regulated betting website in the country.

Top Betting Sites in Nigeria

To give you a quick overview and help you decide which bookmaker to bet with, we provide a quick summary of the top betting sites in Nigeria.

Bet9ja: The best betting platform for live betting 1xBet: A betting site with a wide range of sports BetKing: The best bookmaker for competitive odds Betway: A betting site with the simplest registration BetWinner: The best bookmaker for casino bet365: The best bookmaker for live streaming Frapapa: The best bookmaker with easy navigation N1bet: A betting site with the best welcome bonus Yangasport: The best bookmaker for beginners Parimatch: The best betting site with various promotional offers 22bet: The best bookmaker with the best security

Sports Betting in Nigeria – Popular Sports

Sport is a major sector in Nigeria that both old and young people in the country do not take lightly. The citizens’ love for sports has grown over time, and many now place bets on sports games on various betting platforms.

While football is the most popular sport in Nigeria, other sports also garner attention with the best betting platforms allowing users to wager on it. You will find some of them below.

Football (Soccer)

Basketball

Formula 1

Golf

Tennis

Boxing

MMA

Among the top competitions bettors wager on when betting on these sports include the Nigeria Professional Football League, and the English Premier League. You can also find La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga, Ligue 1, the UEFA Champions League, etc. You can also bet on the NBA, the Masters, U.S. Open, French Open, UFC, etc. Please visit our list of the best betting sites in Nigeria to place bets on these sports.

Best Football Betting Sites in Nigeria

Football is the most popular sport in Nigeria and is one of the major reasons bettors register on betting platforms. Please find below a list of the best football betting sites in Nigeria.

Bet9ja

1xBet

Frapapa

BetKing

Parimatch

N1bet

Yangasport

Before we picked our top football betting sites in Nigeria, we considered various factors, including games available and a wide range of betting markets. The top football betting sites must offer both international and local matches, allowing bettors to place bets on the game they love.

In addition, these football betting platforms must have several betting markets for each event, including Match Winner, Both Teams to Score, Correct Score, bets on corners, yellow cards, red cards, etc. They must also allow live betting on football matches to enable customers to enjoy the thrilling experience of live games.

New Betting Sites in Nigeria

New betting sites enter Nigeria’s betting industry almost daily, each with unique selling points that will attract bettors. N1bet is one of the latest betting sites in the country, having launched in 2021. This sportsbook has a few unique features thanks to its easy navigation and wide payment options. The bookmaker allows betting on unique sports, including IndyCar, Lacrosse, Pesapallo, and Alpine Skiing, and you can also bet on Music and Politics.

Frapapa is also quite new, having launched in 2021. The bookmaker’s excellent user interface makes access easy for new users. This is one of the websites beginner bettors can try out because of the various features, including the mobile app for Android and iOS users. Live betting is also quite interesting on this sportsbook, and you will find various statistics and graphical representations to make wagering more intriguing.

Yangasport and Betking are also relatively new, with Yangasport launching in 2018 while Betking launched in 2017. The two platforms also provide a wide range of online sports betting markets that give users various options to wager.

Nigerian Betting Sites

Our list of best bookies in Nigeria includes both Nigerian and International bookmakers. The listed international bookmakers have obtained a licence in Nigeria to provide betting platforms within the country, while the listed Nigerian bookmakers are actual Nigerian sites. Below is the list of the Nigerian betting sites from our top betting sites in Nigeria.

Bet9ja

Frapapa

Yangasport

Betking

Best International Betting Sites Operating in Nigeria

As stated in the section above, some of the best betting websites in Nigeria that we listed are international websites. Please find the list below.

1xBet

Betway

bet365

22bet

BetWinner

Parimatch

N1bet

The above-listed bookmakers allow bettors in Nigeria to wager with them. While some are licensed with the Nigeria Lottery Regulatory Commission, others are regulated by the top betting regulatory bodies across the globe, making them legal for bettors to wager.

Popular Competitions to Bet on in Nigeria

The top betting platforms in Nigeria provide betting markets specifically for Nigerian bettors. Since football is the most popular sport in the country, punters can place bets on several competitions. Some of them include the following.

The Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL)

Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON)

The UEFA Champions League

The UEFA Europa League

The English Premier League (EPL)

The Italian Serie A

The German Bundesliga

The French Ligue 1

The English Championship

The competitions you can wager on when you register on any of the bookmakers are more than a hundred, so you are spoilt for betting options. Some of these competitions allow you to wager on Nigeria during the AFCON, World Cup or qualifiers. You can also wager on the teams of your favourite Nigeria players, including Victor Osimehn, Moses Simon, Ademola Lookman, Kelechi Iheanacho, Taiwo Awoniyi, Dennis Emmanuel, Kenneth Omeruo, Samuel Chukwueze, etc.

The sports you can wager on are not limited to football, with lots of interest in other sports, such as Basketball, Formula 1, Mixed Martial Art, American Football, Golf, Volleyball, etc. As a result, you will find competitions like the following.

The NBA

The NFL

Roland Garros

The U.S. Open

The PGA Tour

The LIV Tour

Bettors can wager on superstars of Nigerian descent like Israel Adesanya, Usman Kamaru, Anthony Joshua, etc. The betting possibilities on these betting sites are limitless, and you just need to find the ones you are most convenient betting on.

Responsible Gambling

All our listed bookmakers support responsible gambling since gambling can be addictive. Please ensure you do not wager if you are yet to be 18, which is the legal age for betting in Nigeria.

In addition, it is best to have a budget for how much you want to wager monthly and stop once you wager up to that amount. It takes discipline to do this, but that is the only way you will not get addicted to gambling.

Also, ensure you don’t chase your losses, which would only lead to irresponsible gambling. Betting with only the money you can afford to lose is crucial, and you should separate money for betting from your other income to remain disciplined.

Gambling is entertainment which should only be done to have fun and not as a way to make money. Also, you must know when to take some time off from betting to avoid being emotional and chasing your losses.

Best Betting Sites Nigeria – FAQ

How to find the best bookmakers in Nigeria?

We have listed the best betting sites in Nigeria in this guide and outlined some of the features you must watch out for when choosing a betting platform. Please watch out for the registration process, welcome bonus offers, online sports betting markets, payment methods, and mobile apps.

How do betting sites work?

Betting sites work by providing online sports betting markets for bettors to place bets on. Visit some of the betting platforms we’ve listed in this guide to wager on your favourite team or player.

Which betting sites give bonuses?

All the betting sites we’ve listed give bonuses. However, you must watch out for those with the best welcome bonus offers. N1bet, 1xBet, Parimatch, Betway, and BetWinner provide the best welcome bonuses.

What is the best betting app in Nigeria?

The betting platform with the best betting app must provide an app for iOS and Android users. Some of them include 1xBet, BetWinner, Betway, bet365, 22bet, Frapapa, Parimatch, etc.

Is it legal to bet online in Nigeria?

Yes, online betting is legal in Nigeria. The betting sites we’ve listed above are all licensed and regulated to allow bettors in Nigeria. The majority own a licence with the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC).

Sourced From Nigerian Music