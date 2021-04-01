Bella Shmurda Announces Song Release Featuring Burna Boy, Wizkid and Davido

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Nigerian singer, Bella Shmurda has announced the release of a new song featuring Wizkid, Davido and Burna Boy.

Bella Shmurda, who took to Twitter to make the announcement was spotted in a studio with Wizkid in Ghana a few weeks ago.

In a tweet, Bells Shmurda wrote: “New Music featuring Wizkid, Burna Boy and Davido out tomorrow! Pre-save link on my IG bio 💐.”

Meanwhile, Popular Nigerian singer, Burna Boy’s twice as tall album has been nominated for a 2021 BRIT award.

Organisers of the 2021 BRIT Awards, which is referred to as the British version of the Grammys announced the nominees on Wednesday.

He was nominated for the same category last year for ‘African Giant’ his 2019 album but lost to Tyler The Creator.

The award ceremony is set to hold on the 11th of May, 2021.

Meanwhile, Controversial entertainer, Charles Oputa aka Charly Boy has appealed to his fans to stop comparing his age and physical appearance with those of former Lagos State Governor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Recall that Tinubu celebrated his 69th birthday on Monday, March 29.

