Don Jazzy: I sold ‘akara’ in Lagos

Everyone sure has a story to tell about their growing up, and Mavin record boss, Don Jazzy, is not left out on this.

The music producer and record label artiste Michael Collins Ajere popularly known as Don Jazzy shared his story on how he sold akara,(bean cake), during a recent Black Box interview with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

The philanthropist talked about several issues including his mansion, living in a rented apartment, his family, growing up, among others.

He said he grew up in Ajegunle and later moved to Egbeda in Lagos State at age 11.

Don Jazzy said his memories in Ajegunle were of school, coming home, following his dad to the farm, and later joining his mum where she sold Akara in front of the house.

“My growing up was amazing, beautiful. I grew up in two places, Ajegunle and Egbeda. First, Ajegunle, I was born in Ajegunle. I moved to Egbeda when I was about 11 years old.

“My memories of Ajegunle includes four or five things. School, which was primary school; come back home, follow my dad to the farm, which was at the back of the house, then come back in the night, join my mum who sells akara in the front of the house. Then in the morning my brother and I will walk to go and carry agidi.

“We used to go and carry it from the woman that my mother ordered it from. They used to make it early in the morning; so, it is hot and still like pap. We will bring it back home before it turns to agidi (like eko) then we go to school.

“So, it was school, church, farm, and music.”

Share this:

Sourced From Nigerian Music