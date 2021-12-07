ATU Day: Child Online Africa calls for implementation of e-skills framework

– Advertisement –





Child Online Africa and its partners have announced their commitment to African Telecommunications Union and ICT day celebration by calling for a comprehensive implementation of e-skills framework with all stakeholders involved.

In a statement they said “Africa needs to catch up with the rest of the world in the uptake of 4IR technologies such as AI, Big Data cannot be over emphases.

Augmented Reality and Robotics that are globally revolutionizing all economic sectors and increasing efficiency, productivity, and value.”

The African Telecommunications Union and ICT day celebration which is now in its 44th year, is to prepare Children, Young people and Adults alike for the future markets.

Child Online Africa said the celebration “continues to build momentum and impact with the ultimate goal of providing all African business entities, government agencies, colleges and universities, non-formal associations, civil society organizations and individuals committed to this year’s ATU day theme of ‘Digital Skills Development for Africa’s Digital Transformation”.’ which encourages all these stakeholders to prioritize e-skills through the adoption of ATU’s e-skills framework.”

Awo Aidam Amenyah, executive director, Child Online Africa said “Africa cannot function effectively in the era of 4IR and other emerging technologies without e-skills. The absence of these skills will be a barrier to growth, employment, and social inclusion in Africa.”

“Cybersecurity is an important skill for the success of all businesses and organizations. COA is proud to be associating with this call to emphasize the need for e-skills and encourage industry to be involved in curriculum design, mainstream e-skills development in education from Kindergarten right up in Africa, then put systems in place which will protect, prevent and activate proactive change in safeguarding the wellbeing of children and women when the need arises,” she added.

About the ATU day

On 7th December 1977, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, the 12th Session of the Organization of African Unity (OAU) Assembly of Heads of State and Government established the Pan-African Telecommunications Union (PATU) as a specialized agency of the African Unity (now the African Union) in the field of telecommunications/ICTs.

PATU would later change its name to the African Telecommunications Union (ATU) on 7th December 1999. Ever since 7th December, also known as ATU Day/African Telecoms/ICT Day has been set aside to commemorate the establishment of the Union. This year, we celebrate ATU Day 2021 under the theme, “Digital Skills Development for Africa’s Digital Transformation”. https://www.atuuat.africa/.

For more information about ATU day 2021, visit https://www.atuuat.africa/event/ministerial-forum-to-commemorate-atu-and-ict-day/ . You can also follow and use the hashtag #ATUday on social media.

Sourced from Africa Feeds