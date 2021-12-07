30 outstanding women in media to receive Africa Media Honours

– Advertisement –





30 outstanding African women are to receive Africa Media Honours for their impact in various fields of media communication across the continent.

The Africa Media Honours is an event that Outstanding Women excelling and making a great impact in Media Communications in Africa.

The 2021 edition of the The Africa Media Honours is focusing on “Progressive Portrayal”.

In a statement the organizers said the award “seeks to explore deeper conversations” around women and how they are portrayed in the media.

“It is an initiative to work with partners and stakeholders to be a driving force to accelerate and transform the media, entertainment, and advertising industry to be more representative, progressive, and equal in their portrayal of women,” the statement added.

The statement also noted that the awards event “focuses on the importance of diversity in industries and partnerships to support the creation of work that is truly progressive in its depiction and portrayal of women in Advertising, Media, and the Entertainment Industry.”

Those behind the awards said there are four pillars they intend projecting.

Creative Excellence: Creating work that encourages changes in Progressive Representation. Closing the Gap: Drive and accelerate diversity in our Creative Agencies and Production Partners. Progressive Media: Shaping the progressive media landscape of tomorrow through Media Investment Activism. Innovation & Design: Champion Inclusion & Diversity to Shape Market Leading Practices.

The Progressive Portrayal is a Diageo Marketing Department (Guinness Ghana) led campaign as part of it’s Inclusive & Diversity Focus in attaining the Society 2030 Agenda.

The event is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at 7pm (Ghana local time) at the Accra City Hotel-Accra, Ghana.

The event is strictly by invitation. To request for an invitation, visit: www.honours.afrimass.com/invite.

To view all the amazing women we are honouring, visit: www.honours.afrimass.com/honorees