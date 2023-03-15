Attacks by armed groups displace more than 100,000 in DR Congo

Citing humanitarian sources, UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said more than 50,000 people displaced from the town of Rutshuru found safety in Kibirizi.

Some 55,000 people from Masisisi territory fled to nearby villages, as well as to the regional capital, Goma, and towards Minova in neigbouring South Kivu province.

Children on the run

Peacekeepers from the UN Stabilization Mission MONUSCO sheltered 95 children at their base in the eastern town of Sake, including 50 children from an orphanage.

“This happened following weekend clashes in this area between the Congolese defence forces and the M23 armed group,” Mr. Dujarric said.

Four civilians died during the fighting and at least five others were wounded.

Peacekeepers provided medical assistance to the injured at their base, later evacuating them to Goma. The children were also transferred to a centre for children in the city.

Support for displaced people

Since early March, the ADF rebel group has reportedly killed at least 97 civilians in Beni territory, North Kivu province, according to MONUSCO.

Mr. Dujarric said due to ongoing joint operations between the Ugandan and Congolese defence forces, peacekeepers do not have access to the area south of Beni, where the suspected ADF members perpetrated the attacks.

“We along with our humanitarian partners are providing health support, education, food, water and sanitation among other much-needed services to thousands of people in Beni and surrounding areas. We are also working on scaling up our response,” he said.

Over the past year, ongoing violence has affected education for more than 600,000 children in North Kivu.

It has also uprooted more than 800,000 people in a country where more than six million are internally displaced.

Security Council on the ground

Last weekend, Security Council ambassadors visited DRC, spending time holding meetings in the capital, and then travelling to Goma in the east, where they also visited a MONUSCO base in the region, according to news reports.

The aim of the visit was to gain a better understanding of the security and humanitarian situation in North Kivu, the activities of the many armed groups operating there, as well as to be briefed on human rights abuses, and the illegal exploitation of natural resources, which have exacerbated insecurity and conflict.

While in Goma, Council members reportedly paid tribute to peacekeepers from MONUSCO who have lost their lives in the line of duty, at an event where the UN Special Representative Bintou Keita, who also heads MONUSCO, delivered remarks.

UN Africa News