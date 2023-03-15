The African Development Bank to host a career fair in Botswana

WHAT: African Development Bank Career Fair in Botswana

WHO: The African Development Bank and the Ministry of Finance, Government of Botswana

WHEN: Wednesday 29 March 2023, from 11:00 AM to 13:35 PM CAT (GMT+2)

WHERE: University of Botswana Library Auditorium, Gaborone; online via Zoom

The African Development Bank will host a career fair on 29 March 2023 at the University of Botswana Library Auditorium in Gaborone and online via Zoom.

The career fair is part of the Bank’s broader outreach to increase workforce diversity and target nationals of Botswana with a focus on early and mid-career professionals, graduate students, and those that have just completed graduate studies.

Participants will learn about the bank’s Young Professional and Internship Programs, hear about other career opportunities, and gain a better understanding of its recruitment policies, processes and procedures.

The African Development Bank’s People Strategy 2021-2025 is geared towards building a talented, resilient and diverse workforce with the right skills, attitudes and orientation to deliver the best development solutions in Africa and beyond. The Bank is proud to have 75 of 81 regional member countries represented in its workforce and aims to increase the representation of Botswana nationals.

Click HERE for more information and to register.

African Development Bank Group