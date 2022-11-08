Afrobeats legend Don Jazzy releases the fourth episode of “Don Jazzy Radio” on Apple Music 

Apple Music today announced that Afrobeats legendary producer, entrepreneur, and Mavin Records founder, Don Jazzy has released the fourth episode of his monthly radio series on Apple Music 1 called Don Jazzy Radio.

In Episode 4 Don Jazzy looks behind the curtain of Afrobeats to explore the wide variety of sub-genres and genre-bending artists that Africa is also home to.

“Yes, we all love Afrobeats; the vibes, dancing, and having a good time, but for me, I have always been a fan of other sub-genres coming out of Africa. Johnny Drille is one of the amazing artists that make these masterpieces and it was a pleasure having him on the show,” Don Jazzy tells Apple Music.

Alongside his co-host, Mavin’s DJ Big N, Don Jazzy interviews Nigerian alternative singer-songwriter Johnny Drille and gives us a taste of his sound playing Drille’s track “My Friend”, while also spinning track from Lasmid, CKAY, Romi, JD & AG and JD & Cavemen.

Don Jazzy Radio will offer the best of what’s next, what’s new and the golden age of Afrobeats, all curated by The Don himself, which listeners can enjoy through his regular features called Quick Bites, The Don’s Blessing and Pick of The Week, as well as exclusive guest interviews and fan-centred experiences.

Don Jazzy Radio will be available on Apple Music from Monday, November 7 at 9p PST / Tuesday, November 8 at 6a WAT / 7a CAT. Check out Don Jazzy Radio HERE: apple.co/_DonJazzyRadio