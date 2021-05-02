Africans shine as the European Champions League closes out season

The European football season is coming to an end and the first titles are starting to fall.

Romelu Lukaku and Inter Milan won the Italian championship on Sunday after Atalanta drew with Sassuolo.

The Nerazzuri had beaten Crotone 2-0 on Saturday, with Lukaku providing the opening goal for Dane Christian Eriksen

The Congolese-born Belgian doubled his tally a few minutes later but his 22nd goal of the season was disallowed for a borderline offside.

The breakthrough goal finally came late in the game on a well-concluded counter-attack by Moroccan international Achraf Hakimi.

The Atlas Lion didn’t know it yet but he scored the goal of the 19th title of the Milanese club which puts an end to 10 years of the reign of Juventus.

The race for places of honour and the Champions League is going to be terrible in the last three rounds

Napoli can still dream of the podium if their Super Eagle keeps scoring. Victor Osimhen scored his eighth Serie A goal against Cagliari — the Nigerian’s fifth in a month.

And yet the referee denied him a brace for an obvious foul on a defender

Portuguese Sporting On Their Way

In Portugal, Sporting CP is closing in on another title.

The Lions scored two late goals to beat Nacional 2-0 and maintain their six-point lead over Porto in the Portuguese Primeira Liga on Saturday.

Moroccan Zouhair Feddal headed in a goal in the 83rd minute. A pass from Jované Cabral, who was undoubtedly the man of the match

The Cape Verdean international player won a penalty late in the game before taking justice into his own hands for his fifth goal of the season.

Ajax Dutch Champions

Finally the other champion of the weekend, in the Netherlands. Ajax easily beat FC Emmen 4-0 with a new goal for Sebastien Haller.

The Ivorian athlete scored his 9th goal since his return to Holland.

With three games remaining, the club can no longer be joined by PSV in the standings and validate their 35th national title,

Ajax won the title and another ‘double’ after winning the Dutch Cup in mid-April.

Sourced from Africanews