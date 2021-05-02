African top-scoring players make waves in Japanese football league

Japanese on his mother’s side and Nigerian on his father’s, Ado Onaiwu is the sensation of the early football season in Japan.

On Saturday, his hat-trick gave the Yokohama Marinos a win against FC Tokyo.

Three goals that bring his total scored to eight over 11 games played.

Standards that recall his 2018 season when the Afro-Asian international football player finished as top scorer in Japan’s Division 2.

Brazilian teammate Elber assisted Onaiwu in scoring all three of his goals on Saturday.

The win takes the gifted player and team Yokohama back to the top of the Japanese League.

Elsewhere, the goal of the weekend was scored by Nigerian-born Cameroonian John Mary of Uzuegbunam in Fukuoka’s win over Urawa.

It was the first goal in Japan for the man who finished top scorer in the Chinese league three years prior.

