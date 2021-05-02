My new EP to lift spirits of Nigerians —Mmzy

Budding Afrobeats singer, Akachukwu Uche, aka Mmzy, has said he made his debut Extended Play album, Ascent, with the intention to motivate ‘beaten but not broken’ Nigerians, especially youths.

He told Sunday Scoop, “The EP is an eight-track multicultural, multidimensional and appealing body of work that chronicles the struggle of an average Nigerian youth trying to make something of themselves in a country that offers nothing easy for them. It is a motivational ‘tonic’ to lift the spirits of beaten but not broken Nigerian youths.

“It is all about a poor boy ‘ascending’ from nothing to being a superstar. It is about believing in one’s dreams and working towards it. Fans should be expecting new music videos from me anytime soon.”

Mmzy, who is signed to Kerae Records, also noted that he wanted to be a voice for the voiceless. He said, “I want to be one of the voices that speak the truth about the state of the nation. I want to be the voice of the voiceless and disadvantaged people, both young and old. It is high time the government knows that Nigerians now know the truth. We should call them out to change their ways. We should let them know we are not just going to keep calm anymore.”

Uche also stated that music was the best way for him to express himself. He said, “I choose music as a career because it is what I am passionate about. I love whatever makes people happy and I feel music is the best way to make people happy. Music is the only way I can use to share my emotions. Music is spiritual for me because it helps to connect people.”

The singer added that he had learnt from musical heavyweights such as the late Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, 2baba, Davido, Wizkid and Burna Boy.

Songs on the EP include Away, Medication, No Time, Onye Egwu, Decale and Dominate.

Recounting his most embarrassing moment on stage, Mmzy said, “There was a time I went for a show in Ibadan (Oyo State). While on stage performing, I wanted to jump down from the stage and I didn’t know the floor was slippery. I fell down hard and almost broke my leg that day. However, I still had to get back up and continue performing.”

