African Development bank Group names new head of corporate information technology services

The African Development Bank Group has appointed Mr. Bahati Sanga as Acting Director, Corporate Information Technology Services, effective 1st February 2022.

Sanga, a Tanzanian citizen, is an information technology (IT) and service management professional with over 20 years of experience in banking and development financing institutions. He is currently the Lead Regional IT Coordinator at the African Development Bank.

Sanga joined the Bank in 2010 as Chief Client Technology Services Coordinator. In 2013, he was appointed as Division Manager, Client Services, in the IT Department.

He was instrumental in various initiatives such as IT strategy 2013-16. He led the implementation of IT service management processes and service desks for Procurement and General Services, Human Resources and Financial Control Departments, which enhanced the delivery of support services to Bank staff. Mr. Sanga also successfully facilitated the adoption of Microsoft’s Cloud services, which significantly improved the availability of email services.

He also leads a team of regional IT coordinators who oversee the roll-out of corporate IT initiatives at the African Development Bank’s Regional and Country Offices.

Before joining the Bank, Sanga was Director of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) at the Tanzania Investment Bank (TIB). There, he successfully championed organizational reforms and the implementation of various banking and financial systems, including leading a technical team that implemented a shared network for electronic payments in Tanzania with more than 17 member banks called Umoja Switch.

Some of the ongoing initiatives he is leading include the use of robotic process automation to facilitate the registration of loan disbursement applications; the use of smartphones and satellite images with geographic information systems to remotely supervise and monitor operational projects; and operational dashboards; ongoing automation of project procurement processes; and supporting the adoption of various applications.

Sanga holds a Master’s degree in computer science, development finance and business administration from McMaster University in Canada, a Master of Development Finance from Stellenbosch University, South Africa, and a Master of Business Administration from the Eastern and Southern African Management Institute, Tanzania. He also obtained a Post-graduate Diploma in Financial Management from the Institute of Finance Management in Tanzania and a Bachelor of Computer Science degree from the University of Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

Commenting on his appointment, Sanga said: “I am humbled by President Adesina’s decision to give me this opportunity to serve as Acting Director, Corporate Information Technology Services Department, which continues to play a central role in this prevailing new normal, digitalizing and automating the Bank’s operations, thereby contributing to the delivery of the High 5 priorities, geared towards accelerating Africa’s growth and development.”.

Commenting on the appointment, the President of the African Development Bank Group, Dr. Akinwumi A. Adesina, said: “I am delighted to appoint Bahati as Acting Director of the Corporate Information Technology Services Department. Bahati is an experienced and respected information technology and service management professional, who will provide leadership to the Corporate Information Technology Services team, to support the Bank’s transformation agenda.”

African Development Bank Group