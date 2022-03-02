The African Development Bank appoints Mike Salawou as Acting Director for the Infrastructure and Urban Development Department

The African Development Bank Group is pleased to announce the appointment of Mike Salawou as Acting Director for the Infrastructure and Urban Development Department, effective 1st February 2022.

A Danish citizen, Salawou is an accomplished leader, with over 20 years of experience. He has advised several regional member countries, Regional Economic Communities and institutions on infrastructure development and financing.

He twice led the Bank’s support to two African Union Commission/African Union Development Agency-NEPAD Programs for Infrastructure Development in Africa and chaired the continental task force for the preparation of the second phase, worth $160.8 billion in investment for 2021-2030, leading to its adoption by African heads of state during the February 2021 summit.

As Division Manager, Infrastructure and Partnerships, Mr. Salawou has managed the NEPAD Infrastructure Project Preparation Fund (NEPAD- IPPF). He has also coordinated the activities of the Infrastructure Consortium for Africa and represented the Bank on global infrastructure fora, including the G20 Infrastructure Working Group.

Salawou has a strong track record in managing the NEPAD-IPPF Special Fund and building a robust pipeline of bankable regional projects with $35.1 billion investment potential. Having joined the Bank as a Young Professional in 2002, Mr. Salawou has held several other leadership positions, including serving as Advisor to the Vice-President and the Secretary General.

Before joining the African Development Bank, Mr. Salawou worked as an investment banker for Société Générale in Paris, and as a management consultant in Copenhagen.

“Infrastructure is critical to economic development, regional integration and improvement of the quality of life of people, as highlighted by the Bank’s High 5s. I look forward to working with the Bank’s internal and external ecosystem to reinforce the Bank’s leadership in the financing of integrated and green infrastructure on the continent,” Salawou said.

Salawou holds a Master of Science degree in Economics and Finance from Copenhagen Business School, a dual Master of Arts in International Management from Copenhagen Business School and Ecole des Hautes Etudes Commerciales in Paris, and a Master’s degree in Development Policies and Management from the Paris Institute of Political Studies.

The President of the African Development Bank, Dr. Akinwumi A. Adesina, said: “Mike has in-depth experience and knowledge of the Bank’s processes and systems, as well as a good understanding of our institution’s strategic priorities and challenges. As Acting Director, he will be responsible for providing leadership in the Infrastructure, Cities and Urban Development Department, guiding the Bank’s strategies and action plans in those areas towards the implementation of the High 5 priorities.”

