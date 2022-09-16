Africa to win fight against hunger by 2030? [Business Africa]

Every region of Africa is at risk of not achieving the 2030 Sustainable Development Goal. According to data provided by AGRA, Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa, more than half of the population in South Sudan, Mali, and Niger suffer from hunger.

What can be done to completely eliminate hunger by 2030 in Africa? With eight years to go, hopes are dwindling due to growing food insecurity fueled by Covid and surging inflation. In this episode of Business Africa, experts bring some solutions.

Boosting blue economy in Africa

The Bleueinvest Africa 2022 closed its doors in the Seychelles last week. Protection of the oceans, regulation of maritime activities such as fishing are some of the measures discussed at this forum to make the blue economy a real lever for development in Africa.

Kenya: the cosmetics industry boom

Let’s go to Kenya to meet a young startup that specializes in the manufacture of cosmetic products, mainly made from goat’s milk. The company has convinced local banks and will soon expand beyond its borders.

Sourced from Africanews